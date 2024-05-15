AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.