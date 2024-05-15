Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

