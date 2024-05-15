Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.