Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Evercore ISI

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARIS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,290,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 93.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 575,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 686,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 39,145 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

