Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Arko has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Arko to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Arko Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $656.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arko will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Arko news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

