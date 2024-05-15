Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27, Zacks reports.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.
