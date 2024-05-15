Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Keith L. Schilling Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $27.91.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after purchasing an additional 175,906 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

