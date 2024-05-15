Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research note issued on Sunday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 20.29%.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.