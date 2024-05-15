Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $132.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.76. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after buying an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 446,292 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

