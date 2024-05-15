Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATOS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Atossa Therapeutics

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

