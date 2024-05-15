AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at UBS Group

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $199.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.32.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $197.44 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $198.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.