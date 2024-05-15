Avolta AG (DUFRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 6th

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Avolta Price Performance

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Avolta has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

