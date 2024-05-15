Avolta AG (DUFRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 6th

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Avolta Price Performance
Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Avolta has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.
Avolta Company Profile
