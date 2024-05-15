B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AZEK has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,364,812. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AZEK by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 35.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AZEK by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

