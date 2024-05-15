B. Riley Downgrades A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Neutral

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRK. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AMRK opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $911.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $694,198.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,160.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $694,198.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,407. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,596.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 110,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.