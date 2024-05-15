B2Gold Corp. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

