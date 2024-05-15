Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Christine Chivily Sells 6,356 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $150,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 28,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

