BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $5,745,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,073,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,569,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.