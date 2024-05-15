BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 702,852 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 130.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 702,852 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of KeyCorp worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

