BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 185.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,340 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.97% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

