BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of Pool worth $17,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pool by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Pool by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after acquiring an additional 33,402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $377.50 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.31.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.