BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $18.93 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.27% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

