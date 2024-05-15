BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $19.49 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 215.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $19,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,658,000 after purchasing an additional 317,682 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,144,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,405 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,054,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 570,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,833,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

