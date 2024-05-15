BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 171,145 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 587,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

