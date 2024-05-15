BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 237,508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of Mosaic worth $18,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Mosaic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Mosaic stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

