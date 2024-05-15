Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 140,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 63.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 57,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,011 shares of company stock worth $37,337,245. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $143.91. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

