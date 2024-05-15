Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.0 million-$407.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.2 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $110.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

