Brokers Offer Predictions for Construction Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Construction Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $371.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 244.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.