Brokers Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $20.39 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $87,940,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.