Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

