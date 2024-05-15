Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.74

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.74 and traded as low as C$26.26. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$26.64, with a volume of 8,277 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

