CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stake Cut by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CACI opened at $424.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $293.69 and a 12-month high of $432.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.