Campbell Soup (CPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 29th

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.