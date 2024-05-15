Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades DHI Media (TSE:WIL) to Hold

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
DHI Media Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DHI Media
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Electric Vehicle Market Just Made a Sudden Turn
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- EL Pollo Loco Is a Fire Grilled Franchise with a Growing Runway
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is DoubleVerify’s 39% Haircut a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.