Carvana’s (CVNA) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. Carvana has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 823,273 shares of company stock worth $83,763,040. 17.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carvana by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Carvana by 272.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Carvana by 1,370.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 24.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

