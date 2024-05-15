Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 570.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CDW by 53.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 203.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

