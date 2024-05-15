Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.