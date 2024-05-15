Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,686,000 after purchasing an additional 616,122 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

