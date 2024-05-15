Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1,491.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,868,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,044,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,814,000 after buying an additional 150,604 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 349,106.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 111,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 111,714 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB stock opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $73.43.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.