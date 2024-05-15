Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average is $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

