Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 305,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 213,340 shares of company stock valued at $18,816,952 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

