Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $465,000 in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period.

QDEC opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

