Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $521,000 in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of FTRE opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.75. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

