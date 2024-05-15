Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $144,509,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,615,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after buying an additional 777,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

