Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,203 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,347,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.