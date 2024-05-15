Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period.

NYSE DFP opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

