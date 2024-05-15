CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.46.

CEMEX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

