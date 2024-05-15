Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 6,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $913.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $281.52 and a one year high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $879.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.77. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

