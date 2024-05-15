Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 311,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $568.76 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.06.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.