Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 395.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 6,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $913.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $879.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $281.52 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

