Cibc World Mkts Downgrades Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) to Hold

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered Diversified Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

DIV stock opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 56.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1807838 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

