Cibc World Mkts Downgrades Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) to Hold

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered Diversified Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Price Performance
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 56.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1807838 EPS for the current year.
Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The Trade Desk Raised Forecasts Means Ad Spending is Back, Maybe
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Raytheon Rides the Defense Boom as a Triple Threat
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.